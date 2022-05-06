Your Life
Early morning apartment fire leaves 6 homeless, destroys several cars in Phoenix

Video from the scene showed the widespread, fast-moving flames. The fire caused part of the parking shelter to collapse.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – An early morning fire at a Phoenix apartment complex destroyed four units and several cars Friday. It happened near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue.

While six people lost their homes, no injuries were reported.
Video from the scene showed the widespread, fast-moving flames. The fire caused part of the parking shelter to collapse.

Resident Isaiah Tilson said he woke up to what sounded like pounding on his roof. He eventually went outside to see what was happening. “I heard screaming – screaming just from the other onlookers who were outside watching this all happen,” he said.

Fire crews were faced with downed powerlines and a gas leak, as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

