Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her...
Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her release.(Phoenix Mercury)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Missing star center Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury open the season at home against the Las Vegas Aces. As the Mercury and the rest of WNBA move forward in the 2022 season, Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her release.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The WNBA will honor Griner with a floor decal with her initials on her No. 42 in arenas across the league as she continues to be detained.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Chandler police arrest ‘Wedding Crasher’ bandit
Officer Denise Bruce-Jones was released from a rehab facility on Friday morning.
Phoenix police officer released from rehab facility after being shot at gas station
New video shows Phoenix officer who was shot leaving hospital
File photo of Arizona Lottery.
Apache County lottery player wins $392K Triple Twist jackpot