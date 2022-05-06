Brittney Griner detained in Russia as Mercury opens season

PHOENIX (AP) — Missing star center Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury open the season at home against the Las Vegas Aces. As the Mercury and the rest of WNBA move forward in the 2022 season, Griner is nearing the three-month mark of her detention in Russia, with no timetable for her release.

Griner was detained on Feb. 17 after authorities at the Moscow airport said they found vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis in her luggage, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. The WNBA will honor Griner with a floor decal with her initials on her No. 42 in arenas across the league as she continues to be detained.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.