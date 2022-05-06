Arizona man dressed in gladiator costume during Jan. 6 riot sentenced

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Cottonwood man dressed as Captain Moroni from the Book of Mormon during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot learned his punishment. On Friday, Nathan Wayne Entrekin was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea to one of his five charges--parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury. Court documents say that his prior conviction of a misdemeanor mail fraud, a conviction for “violent behavior,” and other vehicle and traffic violations impacted how long the sentence was going to be.

Investigators had surveillance video from inside the U.S. Capitol building that showed Entrekin inside the building at the Parliamentarian’s Office and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Office. He was wearing a gladiator costume to portray Captain Moroni, who sought to defend his people from another group that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king, court records say.

Video from Entrekin’s phone inside the Senate Parliamentarian’s Office, as well as various other videos, shows he tells his mom, who wasn’t at the riot, where he is in the Capitol, cheering for President Donald Trump saying “Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!” and more.

Entrekin spent around 13 minutes inside the Capitol and several hours on restricted grounds. On Feb. 2, 2021, he spoke with FBI investigators, admitting to his actions, and handed over his cellphone so they could access what he recorded on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested in Cottonwood on July 15, 2021. More than 800 people have been charged in the Jan. 6 attack.

