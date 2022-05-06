Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona man dressed in gladiator costume during Jan. 6 riot sentenced

An Arizona man dressed as Captain Moroni has been sentenced for his participation in the Jan. 6...
An Arizona man dressed as Captain Moroni has been sentenced for his participation in the Jan. 6 riots.(FBI)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Cottonwood man dressed as Captain Moroni from the Book of Mormon during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot learned his punishment. On Friday, Nathan Wayne Entrekin was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 36 months of probation, and 60 hours of community service after entering a guilty plea to one of his five charges--parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution to the Department of Treasury. Court documents say that his prior conviction of a misdemeanor mail fraud, a conviction for “violent behavior,” and other vehicle and traffic violations impacted how long the sentence was going to be.

Investigators had surveillance video from inside the U.S. Capitol building that showed Entrekin inside the building at the Parliamentarian’s Office and Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley’s Office. He was wearing a gladiator costume to portray Captain Moroni, who sought to defend his people from another group that wanted to overthrow democracy and install a king, court records say.

Video from Entrekin’s phone inside the Senate Parliamentarian’s Office, as well as various other videos, shows he tells his mom, who wasn’t at the riot, where he is in the Capitol, cheering for President Donald Trump saying “Four more years, Donald Trump! Our rightful president!” and more.

Entrekin spent around 13 minutes inside the Capitol and several hours on restricted grounds. On Feb. 2, 2021, he spoke with FBI investigators, admitting to his actions, and handed over his cellphone so they could access what he recorded on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He was arrested in Cottonwood on July 15, 2021. More than 800 people have been charged in the Jan. 6 attack.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Her family says she died shielding her 12-year-old son from the gunfire.
Family of Phoenix mother killed while waiting for food searching for answers
Shopping for a tablet? 3 On Your Side's Gary Harper has some consumer reports ready to help you...
Consumer Reports: The vest iPads for the best job
A spa in Gilbert has suddenly closed, leaving employees high and dry. That's just the start of...
Willow Massage and Spa suddenly closes, leaving customers and employees in limbo
Willow Massage & Spa in Gilbert suddenly closes
A grand jury indicted Charles Ryan on Friday for a standoff in January.
Ex-Arizona corrections director indicted on 2 felonies for January standoff in Tempe