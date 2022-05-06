Your Life
Apache County lottery player wins $392K Triple Twist jackpot

File photo of Arizona Lottery.
File photo of Arizona Lottery.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One lucky player won the Triple Twist Jackpot on Thursday night! The player scored $392,537 and matched all six numbers from the Triple Twist draw.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 15, 30, 35, 38. The ticket was sold at a Circle K station in Eagar near Main Street and Central Avenue. Congratulations to the lucky winner!

Two lottery players hit $1 million jackpot, $50K Powerball in Arizona

