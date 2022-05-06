Apache County lottery player wins $392K Triple Twist jackpot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One lucky player won the Triple Twist Jackpot on Thursday night! The player scored $392,537 and matched all six numbers from the Triple Twist draw.

The winning numbers were 11, 13, 15, 30, 35, 38. The ticket was sold at a Circle K station in Eagar near Main Street and Central Avenue. Congratulations to the lucky winner!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.