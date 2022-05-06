The 50 highest paying jobs in Phoenix for high school graduates
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.
#50. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $55,710
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,830
- Employment: 10,580
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)-
-- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)
#49. Postal service mail carriers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $55,840
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,690
National
- Annual mean salary: $53,180
- Employment: 333,570
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)
--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
#48. Postal service clerks
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $56,360
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 560
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,200
- Employment: 86,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
--- Florence, SC ($59,360)
--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)
#47. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $56,560
- #226 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,920
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,100
- Employment: 417,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#46. Occupational health and safety technicians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $56,630
- #70 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,870
- Employment: 20,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)
--- Anchorage, AK ($77,690)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)
#45. Surveying and mapping technicians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $56,760
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 660
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,770
- Employment: 53,370
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)
#43 (tie). Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $57,260
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,670
- Employment: 6,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,060)
--- Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($59,390)
--- Fort Wayne, IN ($58,460)
#43 (tie). Industrial machinery mechanics
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $57,260
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,430
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,350
- Employment: 385,980
- Metros with highest average pay
:--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
--- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
--- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $57,300
- #123 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,500
National
- Annual mean salary: $57,000
- Employment: 147,680
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#41. Maintenance workers, machinery
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $57,550
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850
National
- Annual mean salary: $51,960
- Employment: 65,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)
--- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)
--- Savannah, GA ($76,260)
#40. Travel agents
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $57,990
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $46,650
- Employment: 55,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($72,820)
--- Southwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($61,710)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,110)
#39. Semiconductor processing technicians
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $58,150
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,200
National
- Annual mean salary: $45,210
- Employment: 31,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($58,450)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($58,150)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($56,580)
#38. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $58,790
- #348 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 9,760
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,650
- Employment: 287,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
--- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)
#37. Power plant operators
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $59,860
- #155 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,890
- Employment: 32,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)
--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)
#36. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $60,300
- #35 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National- Annual mean salary: $54,420
- Employment: 22,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)
--- Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)
--- Longview, WA ($74,500)
#35. Home appliance repairers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $61,210
- #1 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $43,810
- Employment: 27,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($61,210)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,670)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($57,420)
#34. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $61,250
- #140 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 23,560
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,010
- Employment: 1,427,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#33. Tax preparers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,640
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,710
- Employment: 62,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#32. Chefs and head cooks
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $61,650
- #47 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,120
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,740
- Employment: 101,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
--- Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $61,740
- #117 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 980
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,600
- Employment: 53,420
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#30. Insurance sales agents
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $63,490
- #192 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,320
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,100
- Employment: 409,950
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#29. Crane and tower operators
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $63,520
- #62 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National- Annual mean salary: $64,010
- Employment: 44,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#28. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $63,690
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National- Annual mean salary: $59,620
- Employment: 10,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)
#27. Flight attendants
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $64,640
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,810
National
- Annual mean salary: $59,150
- Employment: 116,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)
--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)
#26. Airfield operations specialists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $64,710
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National- Annual mean salary: $58,360
- Employment: 10,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($88,510)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($80,230)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,230)
#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $65,580
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,950
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,230
- Employment: 503,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#24. Construction and building inspectors
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $66,420
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,470
- Employment: 113,770
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $66,630
- #199 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,800
- Employment: 599,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170
--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
--- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)
#22. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $68,320
- #5 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,130
- Employment: 2,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)
#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $68,920
- #286 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,360
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,100
- Employment: 475,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $69,570
- #176 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 18,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,500
- Employment: 1,278,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
--- Napa, CA ($92,620)
#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $69,630
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $73,210
- Employment: 219,800
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
--- Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)
#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $70,120
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 18,650
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,490
- Employment: 977,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $72,310
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,830
National
- Annual mean salary: $72,990
- Employment: 614,080
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#16. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $72,550
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National- Annual mean salary: $68,170
- Employment: 29,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
--- South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)
#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $73,480
- #344 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,120
- Employment: 240,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#14. Lodging managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $73,630
- #40 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $65,270
- Employment: 31,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
#13. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $74,340
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $62,400
- Employment: 50,660
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)
#12. Gambling managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $76,040
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $85,440
- Employment: 3,240
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)
--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)
#11. Food service managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $78,090
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,910
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,000
- Employment: 197,010
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $79,930
- #164 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,890
National
- Annual mean salary: $74,410
- Employment: 114,930
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)
--- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)
#9. Transportation inspectors
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $79,940
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,320
- Employment: 27,360
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#8. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $86,070
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,200
- Employment: 24,730
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)
--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)
--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)
#7. Detectives and criminal investigators
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $89,800
- #90 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,310
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,300
- Employment: 105,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#6. Real estate brokers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $90,780
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 790
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,630
- Employment: 44,610
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)
--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)
#5. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $93,000
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,810
- Employment: 5,670
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salinas, CA ($104,810)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)
--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)
#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $96,450
- #2 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,660
- Employment: 13,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $97,620
- #183 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,220
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,100
- Employment: 132,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#2. Commercial pilots
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $104,230
- #85 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 930
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,830
- Employment: 37,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)
--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ
- Annual mean salary: $105,270
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,320
National
- Annual mean salary: $97,180
- Employment: 122,310
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
