The 50 highest paying jobs in Phoenix for high school graduates

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Pump operators, except wellhead pumpers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $55,710

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $51,830

- Employment: 10,580

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($75,030)

--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($69,840)-

-- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($68,890)

#49. Postal service mail carriers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $55,840

- #21 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,690

National

- Annual mean salary: $53,180

- Employment: 333,570

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Modesto, CA ($57,160)

--- Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#48. Postal service clerks

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $56,360

- #34 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 560

National

- Annual mean salary: $51,200

- Employment: 86,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)

--- Florence, SC ($59,360)

--- Monroe, MI ($59,320)

#47. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $56,560

- #226 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 7,920

National

- Annual mean salary: $61,100

- Employment: 417,440

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#46. Occupational health and safety technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $56,630

- #70 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120

National

- Annual mean salary: $57,870

- Employment: 20,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Evansville, IN-KY ($77,880)

--- Anchorage, AK ($77,690)

--- Oklahoma City, OK ($77,100)

#45. Surveying and mapping technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $56,760

- #42 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 660

National

- Annual mean salary: $49,770

- Employment: 53,370

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#43 (tie). Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $57,260

- #4 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $43,670

- Employment: 6,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($77,060)

--- Western Washington nonmetropolitan area ($59,390)

--- Fort Wayne, IN ($58,460)

#43 (tie). Industrial machinery mechanics

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $57,260

- #237 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,430

National

- Annual mean salary: $57,350

- Employment: 385,980

- Metros with highest average pay

:--- Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)

--- Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)

--- Anchorage, AK ($82,890)

#42. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $57,300

- #123 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,500

National

- Annual mean salary: $57,000

- Employment: 147,680

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#41. Maintenance workers, machinery

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $57,550

- #53 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 850

National

- Annual mean salary: $51,960

- Employment: 65,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Western Wyoming nonmetropolitan area ($77,890)

--- Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($77,690)

--- Savannah, GA ($76,260)

#40. Travel agents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $57,990

- #4 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 800

National

- Annual mean salary: $46,650

- Employment: 55,180

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($72,820)

--- Southwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($61,710)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,110)

#39. Semiconductor processing technicians

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $58,150

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,200

National

- Annual mean salary: $45,210

- Employment: 31,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($58,450)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($58,150)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($56,580)

#38. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $58,790

- #348 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 9,760

National

- Annual mean salary: $70,650

- Employment: 287,150

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

--- Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#37. Power plant operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $59,860

- #155 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: data not available

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,890

- Employment: 32,960

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Fresno, CA ($129,650)

--- Wenatchee, WA ($123,180)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($114,660)

#36. First-line supervisors of farming, fishing, and forestry workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $60,300

- #35 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380

National- Annual mean salary: $54,420

- Employment: 22,640

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- South Arkansas nonmetropolitan area ($85,480)

--- Northwestern Idaho nonmetropolitan area ($77,330)

--- Longview, WA ($74,500)

#35. Home appliance repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $61,210

- #1 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 430

National

- Annual mean salary: $43,810

- Employment: 27,640

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($61,210)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($58,670)

--- Salt Lake City, UT ($57,420)

#34. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $61,250

- #140 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 23,560

National

- Annual mean salary: $62,010

- Employment: 1,427,260

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#33. Tax preparers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $61,490

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,640

National

- Annual mean salary: $52,710

- Employment: 62,600

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)

#32. Chefs and head cooks

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $61,650

- #47 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,120

National

- Annual mean salary: $58,740

- Employment: 101,490

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

--- Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#31. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $61,740

- #117 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 980

National

- Annual mean salary: $67,600

- Employment: 53,420

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#30. Insurance sales agents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $63,490

- #192 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 6,320

National

- Annual mean salary: $69,100

- Employment: 409,950

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#29. Crane and tower operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $63,520

- #62 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 150

National- Annual mean salary: $64,010

- Employment: 44,060

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

--- Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

--- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#28. Aircraft cargo handling supervisors

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $63,690

- #18 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 210

National- Annual mean salary: $59,620

- Employment: 10,020

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($79,660)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($72,800)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($71,910)

#27. Flight attendants

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $64,640

- #8 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,810

National

- Annual mean salary: $59,150

- Employment: 116,260

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($94,320)

--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($72,130)

--- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($67,620)

#26. Airfield operations specialists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $64,710

- #11 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 120

National- Annual mean salary: $58,360

- Employment: 10,590

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($88,510)

--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($80,230)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,230)

#25. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $65,580

- #73 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 3,950

National

- Annual mean salary: $65,230

- Employment: 503,390

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#24. Construction and building inspectors

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $66,420

- #108 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,980

National

- Annual mean salary: $66,470

- Employment: 113,770

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- New Haven, CT ($121,510)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#23. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $66,630

- #199 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 5,670

National

- Annual mean salary: $66,800

- Employment: 599,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170

--- Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

--- West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#22. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $68,320

- #5 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 50

National

- Annual mean salary: $52,130

- Employment: 2,900

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($134,990)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($104,060)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($84,900)

#21. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $68,920

- #286 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 7,360

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,100

- Employment: 475,000

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#20. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $69,570

- #176 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 18,490

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,500

- Employment: 1,278,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

--- Napa, CA ($92,620)

#19. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $69,630

- #103 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 4,710

National

- Annual mean salary: $73,210

- Employment: 219,800

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

--- Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#18. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $70,120

- #73 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 18,650

National

- Annual mean salary: $70,490

- Employment: 977,070

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

--- Boulder, CO ($101,630)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#17. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $72,310

- #169 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 11,830

National

- Annual mean salary: $72,990

- Employment: 614,080

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#16. Stationary engineers and boiler operators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $72,550

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 70

National- Annual mean salary: $68,170

- Employment: 29,550

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)

--- South Illinois nonmetropolitan area ($101,630)

#15. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $73,480

- #344 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,040

National

- Annual mean salary: $90,120

- Employment: 240,290

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

--- Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#14. Lodging managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $73,630

- #40 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 380

National

- Annual mean salary: $65,270

- Employment: 31,790

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#13. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $74,340

- #66 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 400

National

- Annual mean salary: $62,400

- Employment: 50,660

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($98,380)

--- Salt Lake City, UT ($94,070)

--- Santa Rosa, CA ($92,800)

#12. Gambling managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $76,040

- #14 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 80

National

- Annual mean salary: $85,440

- Employment: 3,240

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($106,830)

--- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($104,140)

--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,210)

#11. Food service managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $78,090

- #20 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,910

National

- Annual mean salary: $61,000

- Employment: 197,010

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#10. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $79,930

- #164 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,890

National

- Annual mean salary: $74,410

- Employment: 114,930

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

--- Salinas, CA ($110,180)

--- North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($109,740)

#9. Transportation inspectors

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $79,940

- #43 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 430

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,320

- Employment: 27,360

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)

--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)

--- Anchorage, AK ($108,140)

#8. Elevator and escalator installers and repairers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $86,070

- #32 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 290

National

- Annual mean salary: $86,200

- Employment: 24,730

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,290)

--- Kansas City, MO-KS ($113,590)

--- Urban Honolulu, HI ($113,480)

#7. Detectives and criminal investigators

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $89,800

- #90 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,310

National

- Annual mean salary: $89,300

- Employment: 105,980

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

--- Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#6. Real estate brokers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $90,780

- #27 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 790

National

- Annual mean salary: $81,630

- Employment: 44,610

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

--- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#5. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $93,000

- #12 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 30

National

- Annual mean salary: $76,810

- Employment: 5,670

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Salinas, CA ($104,810)

--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($101,650)

--- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($101,610)

#4. Postmasters and mail superintendents

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $96,450

- #2 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 40

National

- Annual mean salary: $79,660

- Employment: 13,880

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)

--- Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)

--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $97,620

- #183 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 2,220

National

- Annual mean salary: $105,100

- Employment: 132,210

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

--- Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Commercial pilots

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $104,230

- #85 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 930

National

- Annual mean salary: $110,830

- Employment: 37,120

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($185,920)

--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($184,260)

--- Savannah, GA ($177,450)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ

- Annual mean salary: $105,270

- #79 highest pay among all metros

- Employment: 1,320

National

- Annual mean salary: $97,180

- Employment: 122,310

- Metros with highest average pay:

--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

