38 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Have you considered adopting a child?
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 38 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Joshua B.

Joshua is an expressive, tender-hearted boy who loves school, listening to music and playing...
Joshua is an expressive, tender-hearted boy who loves school, listening to music and playing basketball and football. He would like to try a few after-school activities like boxing and karate. He dreams of going to NYC to see the Statue of Liberty, and he’ll never say no to a veggie burrito from Chipotle. Get to know Joshua and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

George

Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He would...
Friendly, laidback and athletic, George loves his friends, sushi and Manga comics. He would like his future family to know that he is playful, a cat person and enjoys trying new things. Get to know George and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Travis

Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can...
Travis is a curious boy who likes to be on the go. He has found simple joys in life which can sustain him for long periods of time: music, kid friendly videos, swings, slides and good food. He is affectionate and likes to be close to you. Get to know Travis and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Temperance

Say hello to Temperance, a bright and bubbly girl who loves playing board games and painting...
Say hello to Temperance, a bright and bubbly girl who loves playing board games and painting her nails! “Tempe” likes to spend her days going to the park, rollerblading, playing soccer and horseback riding. One day, she hopes to raise horses and other farm animals. Get to know Tempe and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Wesson K.

Wesson is an active, polite and fun boy who is always up for new adventures. He loves music...
Wesson is an active, polite and fun boy who is always up for new adventures. He loves music more than anything. Not only is it therapeutic, but he has filled up notebooks with his own songs. He also likes watching basketball on television and loves eating Ramen Noodles topped with sugar. He’s definitely an original! Get to know Wesson and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tyler P.

Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves...
Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves shooting hoops and playing football – he’ll be playing football on his school team this fall. Athletic prowess aside, he is calm, easygoing and hopes to be a professional artist one day. Get to know Tyler and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tirahji

If you ask Tirahji what he wants most in life, you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to...
If you ask Tirahji what he wants most in life, you will be inspired by his answers. He wants to be a good person and get an education. He also dreams of playing football and someday going pro. While he pursues those dreams, Tirahji is enjoying his time in school. He loves “everything” about it, including math, writing and reading. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Shawn H.

Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or...
Shawn is a quiet and compassionate young man who enjoys being outside playing basketball or soccer. An aspiring artist, he is known for his incredible drawing abilities. He loves Starbucks and Panda Express and hopes to be an engineer or police officer when he grows up. Get to know Shawn and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Roy

A whip-smart mathematician with major skills in video games and computers, Roy plans to become...
A whip-smart mathematician with major skills in video games and computers, Roy plans to become a hardware/software engineer. A self-professed class clown, he has a softer side, too, with a deep love for horses and dogs – not to mention an awesome chili dog. Get to know Roy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Sayuri C.

Sayuri is a sweet, loving and adorable girl. She loves listening to children’s music and...
Sayuri is a sweet, loving and adorable girl. She loves listening to children’s music and television shows and enjoys spending time outdoors. Her favorite things are to be spoken and read to. Get to know Sayuri and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Nick

This friendly, driven and confident boy loves school, a good nap and his favorite TV show,...
This friendly, driven and confident boy loves school, a good nap and his favorite TV show, Supernatural. Nick would like to become a mechanic and dreams of traveling the world – starting with Disneyland. Get to know Nick and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Salina

Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music - especially Drake. If she...
Salina loves math, volleyball, basketball and listening to rap music - especially Drake. If she could have three wishes she’d wish for all the coffee in the world, a million dollars to buy an unlimited supply of Takis and to be a great singer. As amazing as her personality is, what Salina really stands out for is her passion for teaching others. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Tocara

Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face!...
Tocara, who likes to go by Cara, is a lovable young lady who always has a smile on her face! She’s a girly-girl who likes making jewelry and hair accessories and doing her makeup. She also enjoys the hula hoop, jump roping, arts and crafts and spending time with friends and loved ones. She dreams of going to Disneyland with her forever family and hopes to become a lawyer when she grows up. Get to know Cara and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Sam

Sam loves to color and paint with watercolors and is proud of his ability to draw. He’s also a...
Sam loves to color and paint with watercolors and is proud of his ability to draw. He’s also a fan of The Food Network Channel and knows how to make a mean grilled cheese. When Sam grows up, he would love to be a fireman. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Sean B.

Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection...
Sean is a kind and respectful boy who is happy to show anyone his military ribbon collection and dreams of graduating college and becoming an officer in the Marines. An imaginative, entertaining and motivated kid, he loves smoothies, sports and cheering for his favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks. Get to know Sean and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Myla

Myla is an adorable little girl who loves listening to music, dancing, going on walks and...
Myla is an adorable little girl who loves listening to music, dancing, going on walks and playing on the swing set. She also likes going to school and enjoys her teachers and other children. Myla loves spending time with family and friends. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Nova

Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public...
Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Owen G.

Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. He likes...
Owen is a funny, active boy who loves playing outside or enjoying a game of “Sorry!”. He likes going to Sunday School and listening to worship music. Owen wants everyone to know his favorite sports teams are the Steelers, Diamondbacks and the Golden State Warriors. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Matthew J.

Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends,...
Matthew is a compassionate and creative boy who enjoys riding his bike, racing his friends, playing games and building Legos. He loves spending time outdoors and will never say no to carrots, noodles and meatball subs. His favorite TV show is “Craig of the Creek.” Get to know Matthew and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jasmine T.

Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school – especially math. After school is over...
Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school – especially math. After school is over for the day, Jasmine can be found relaxing at home and playing games on the computer or watching her favorite movies: Leap and The Greatest Showman. She also likes to swim and play basketball and dreams of becoming a doctor and a veterinarian (so she can treat people and their pets)! Get to know Jasmine and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Miracle and William

Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys...
Miracle and William are vibrant and full of personality. Friendly and sociable Miracle enjoys jumping rope, dancing, swimming and arts and crafts. William, who is kind-hearted and loving, excels in math, science, drawing and basketball. The two share a strong sibling bond and hope to have a family pet one day. Get to know Miracle, William and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Riley and Michael

Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and...
Riley is a cheerful, optimistic and engaging girl who enjoys volleyball, soccer, swimming and music. At school, she excels in math and social studies. Riley would love to learn how to cook! Little brother Michael is a sweet and joyful boy who loves Paw Patrol and trucks – and he’ll never turn down peanut butter, ice cream or a visit to Burger King! Get to know Riley, Michael and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Leah W.

Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of...
Leah is a kind, thoughtful and outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys all sorts of activities. She especially loves listening to music, playing soccer, riding horses and spending time with friends. Leah is passionate about animals and plans to become a veterinarian when she grows up. She also hopes to be a foster parent. Get to know Leah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Leah S.

Leah is a friendly, outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys school – especially math....
Leah is a friendly, outgoing girl who makes friends easily and enjoys school – especially math. Her many talents include dance, painting and drawing. She also enjoys playing board games, riding bikes, camping, fishing and all sorts of sports. Leah would love to learn karate. Get to know Leah and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Lexi

Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly...
Lexi is an outdoors enthusiast, singer, writer, social butterfly and self-proclaimed girly girl. On any given day, she can be found on the hiking trail, at book club or church or growing and honing her expansive list of hobbies. Her ambitious spirit is only matched by her bubbly personality. Get to know Lexi and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Mathew S.

Mathew is a kindhearted, polite boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every...
Mathew is a kindhearted, polite boy. He has a soft spot for animals and gets along with every animal he meets. If he could have one wish, it would be for everyone to respect animals. He also has a strong passion for cooking and baking and wants to be a chef when he grows up. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Kasumy

Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would...
Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza, going to the zoo with friends, drawing and baking banana bread. Her favorite subjects in school are P.E. and art, though she’s also enjoying reading, writing and computer class. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Jayden H.

Jayden will be the world’s greatest movie director when he grows up! He is a highly creative...
Jayden will be the world’s greatest movie director when he grows up! He is a highly creative boy who loves being outside and playing video games. He is tender-hearted, respectful and outgoing – and he’s never afraid to show off his smile. Get to know Jayden and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Dwaun

Dwaun is a self-described dog person – particularly when it comes to dachshunds, golden...
Dwaun is a self-described dog person – particularly when it comes to dachshunds, golden retrievers and pugs. He loves sports, especially football and basketball, and will never turn down pizza, tamales, ramen noodles or Oreos. At school, he enjoys many of his classes, including English, science, social studies and PE. Get to know Dwaun and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Johnny L.

Johnny is a child with many interests! He loves listening to classic rock, jamming out on his...
Johnny is a child with many interests! He loves listening to classic rock, jamming out on his guitar, playing board games and camping. He also has a big heart for animals. Get to know Johnny and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Fekkial

Fekkial, who likes to go by Colter, is a friendly and inquisitive boy who loves going to...
Fekkial, who likes to go by Colter, is a friendly and inquisitive boy who loves going to school, spending time outdoors, and playing with remote control planes and cars. His favorite sports are basketball, flag football and soccer, and he absolutely loves his birthday and spending time with family and friends. Get to know Fekkial and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Abrianna and Serenity

Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative...
Abrianna and Serenity love riding their bikes and eating spaghetti. Abrianna is very creative and loves to draw and read and plays percussion in the school band. Her favorite subject is science and she hopes to be a veterinarian when she’s older. Little sister Serenity likes board games, singing, going to the movies and going out for ice cream. She, too, is a strong science student who wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. Get to know Abrianna, Serenity and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Gauge

Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is...
Gauge is hardworking, smart, funny and a great advocate for himself! He loves robotics and is excited to be building a drone. Gauge enjoys swimming and playing games. Gauge expressed that when he gets older he would like to be a mechanic and serve his country or be an architect. Get to know Gauge and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Craig

Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves...
Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets. He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports – especially football, basketball and golf. A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day. Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)

Angel B.

Angel is an outgoing, funny, kind and loving boy who lights up a room with his smile. He enjoys...
Angel is an outgoing, funny, kind and loving boy who lights up a room with his smile. He enjoys cooking and music – he even writes his own songs. Angel is Christian and prioritizes going to church. A lover of all animals, he hopes to be a veterinarian when he grows up. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.(Arizona Department of Child Services)
