Woman arrested after allegedly killing family member inside Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a family member inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man dead inside a residence. Officers say Zerth and the man were roommates and related to each other. Police did not say what led up to the alleged murder.

Zerth was booked on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault. The man has not been identified. Police did not say what the relationship was between the man and Zerth. The investigation is ongoing.

