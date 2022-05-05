Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Woman arrested after allegedly killing family member inside Peoria home

Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.
Zerth was booked for second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault.(MCSO)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a family member inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man dead inside a residence. Officers say Zerth and the man were roommates and related to each other. Police did not say what led up to the alleged murder.

Zerth was booked on charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault. The man has not been identified. Police did not say what the relationship was between the man and Zerth. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Buck & Rider, The Mexicano, and Isabel's Amor are participating in the Arizona Restaurant...
Arizona Restaurant Week’s Spring dates and lineup released
Fiesta Bowl Charities giving $3 million in grants to Arizona nonprofits
Triple-digit temps in sight for the Phoenix area
Officers say Peraza fled the state following the shooting but was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s...
Apache Junction woman shot and killed; ex-boyfriend arrested in California