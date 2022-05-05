Triple digits almost here, High Pollution Advisory in Phoenix today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in the Valley. Winds are expected to stay light.

With warmer temperatures and light winds, Maricopa and Pinal Counties have a High Pollution Advisory today for ozone. That means people with sensitive respiratory systems or asthma should limit their time outside. Everyone can help out by avoiding gas-powered machinery and refueling after dark.

As high pressure builds over our region over the next few days, Arizona will likely see its hottest days of the year (so far) on Friday and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to about 100-101 degrees in Phoenix.

Over the weekend, a major weather pattern shift begins to take place. Winds will likely pick up Saturday across the state, with breezy to locally windy conditions through the first half of next week.

Temperatures will also gradually lower starting Sunday. We’ll be in the 90s for the second half of the weekend and into Monday, with 80s likely next Tuesday and Wednesday. Much of next week may end up bringing below-average afternoon highs, but no rain is in the forecast.

