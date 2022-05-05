Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Triple digits almost here, High Pollution Advisory in Phoenix today

It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in the Valley. Winds are expected to stay light.
By April Warnecke
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in the Valley. Winds are expected to stay light.

With warmer temperatures and light winds, Maricopa and Pinal Counties have a High Pollution Advisory today for ozone. That means people with sensitive respiratory systems or asthma should limit their time outside. Everyone can help out by avoiding gas-powered machinery and refueling after dark.

As high pressure builds over our region over the next few days, Arizona will likely see its hottest days of the year (so far) on Friday and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to about 100-101 degrees in Phoenix.

Over the weekend, a major weather pattern shift begins to take place. Winds will likely pick up Saturday across the state, with breezy to locally windy conditions through the first half of next week.

Temperatures will also gradually lower starting Sunday. We’ll be in the 90s for the second half of the weekend and into Monday, with 80s likely next Tuesday and Wednesday. Much of next week may end up bringing below-average afternoon highs, but no rain is in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Look for our first 100-degree day on Friday and again in the Valley for another day on Saturday.
FORECAST: Triple-digit temperatures to round out the week
Look for our first triple digits of the year Friday and Saturday.
Cinco de Mayo warm up amid High Pollution Advisory
Look for our first triple digits of the year Friday and Saturday.
Phoenix area’s first triple digits of the year on the way
FORECAST: 100 in Phoenix Friday, 101 Saturday, back to 90s Sunday