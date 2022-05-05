I-10 reopens while firefighters battle massive debris fire west of downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large debris fire forced the temporary closure of Interstate 10 in both directions at 7th Avenue just west of downtown Phoenix Wednesday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. Phoenix Firefighters have not yet determined what sparked the large blaze but have confirmed several other valley fire departments are assisting with firefighting efforts.

ADOT reopened interstate 10 near 7th Avenue just before 11:30 pm Wednesday as firefighters started to gain control of the massive flames.

