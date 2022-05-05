Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

I-10 reopens while firefighters battle massive debris fire west of downtown Phoenix

Aerials of the massive flames captured by Arizona's family newschopper
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large debris fire forced the temporary closure of Interstate 10 in both directions at 7th Avenue just west of downtown Phoenix Wednesday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. Phoenix Firefighters have not yet determined what sparked the large blaze but have confirmed several other valley fire departments are assisting with firefighting efforts.

ADOT reopened interstate 10 near 7th Avenue just before 11:30 pm Wednesday as firefighters started to gain control of the massive flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with AZFamily.com and on our AZFamily mobile app for the latest details as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jessica Contreras’ son Hartford is six months old.
Phoenix mother turns to social media as baby formula shortage grows
Live coverage from AZ Family of a huge debris fire that closed I-10 just west of downtown Phoenix
Huge debris fire closes I-10 near downtown Phoenix
Massive debris fire burns near downtown Phoenix
Baby formula shortage leaves Phoenix area moms searching for baby food