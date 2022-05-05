Get ready, here comes the heat!

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Not a bad start to our morning, with lows in the mid to upper 60′s. Today, we also get a break from the winds. Get ready for a big-time warm-up, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon. With the stagnant air in place, both Maricopa and Pinal Counties have a High Pollution Advisory today for ozone.

As high pressure builds over our region for the next few days, Arizona will likely see its hottest days of the year so far on Thursday and Friday. Afternoon temperatures will climb to about 100-101 degrees in Phoenix. This will be our first triple-digit temperature of this year. Some nice changes are starting on Mother’s Day. A low will move in and start to cool things down. We will see highs on Mother’s Day around the mid 90′s, but this low will also bring breezy conditions across the state through Tuesday. Cooler temperatures will stick around thru Thursday.

