Fire burning near downtown Phoenix closes Interstate 10

Aerials of the massive flames captured by Arizona's family newschopper
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:01 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire has closed Interstate 10 in both directions at 7th Avenue on Wednesday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. Firefighters did not say what sparked the large blaze.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Interstate 17 and westbound traffic is diverting to State Route 51 northbound. Officials are warning drivers to expect heavy delays and take alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

