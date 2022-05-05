Fire burning near downtown Phoenix closes Interstate 10

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A large fire has closed Interstate 10 in both directions at 7th Avenue on Wednesday night, according to Arizona Department of Transportation officials. Firefighters did not say what sparked the large blaze.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Interstate 17 and westbound traffic is diverting to State Route 51 northbound. Officials are warning drivers to expect heavy delays and take alternate routes. There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.