Fiesta Bowl Charities giving out $3 million in grants to Arizona nonprofits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Fiesta Bowl brings tens of thousands of fans to the Valley, pumping millions into our local economy. And every year, Fiesta Bowl Charities gives millions back to Arizona nonprofits. Arizona’s Family caught up with one this week to see the difference those donations make.

We met up at the Girl Scouts’ Camp South Mountain location to see a new program made possible thanks to a Fiesta Bowl Charities grant. Natalie Dominguez was one of the first to take a spin on their brand new mountain bikes. “This is my first time,” Dominguez said.

They just got a fleet of bikes with new helmets and gear, a fancy new trailer, and a truck to store and haul it around to different locations and neighborhoods.

Zuri Torres with the Arizona Cactus-Pine Scouts Council knows this new mobile program will have no limits. “And it really came at a perfect time when the girls really needed to get to the outdoors and connect with nature,” Torres said.

They are exposing the girls to more skills and adventures outdoors. “And then they really get to hone their skills and build their confidence,” Torres said.

“I like going to camp, doing fun stuff, and learning new life skills,” Dominguez said. Now, they can have even more fun, earn a new patch, and learn extra safety lessons and skills, thanks to Fiesta Bowl Charities for making it possible.

For Jose Moreno with the Fiesta Bowl, seeing their donation in action is priceless. “And what I love about it is, it exposes girls that maybe live in the city get out to these rural areas and mountain bike and do some of these trails and paths,” Moreno said.

Every year, the organization donates more than $3 million to local nonprofits working with youth, sports, and education, like the Girl Scouts. “We pride ourselves on being able to serve the entire state. So a program like this is one that’s really going to be able to impact girls all across Arizona,” Moreno said.

Like Natalie, Madeleine Lettieri is also new to this. “I’ve never ridden a mountain bike before — there are lots of gears and switches,” Lettieri said.

And already, she’s gaining confidence, thankful for the opportunity thousands more girls just like them will soon get to experience firsthand. “They’re really fun, and I’m doing really well,” Lettieri said.

So spread the word to any deserving nonprofit to apply now at fiestabowl.org/grantcycle. Fiesta Bowl Charities is now deciding which organizations to help in this year’s grant cycle. The grants are for $25,000, $50,000, and $100,000. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on May 19th.

