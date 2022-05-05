Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Chandler mortgage lender to compete on Jeopardy! tonight

T. J. Lovejoy is set to compete on Jeopardy! Thursday night.
T. J. Lovejoy is set to compete on Jeopardy! Thursday night.(Courtesy: Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)
By Jeff Popovich
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man is set to compete on the famous quiz show tonight! T. J. Lovejoy, who is a mortgage lender in the Valley, can be seen on the popular game show tonight on Channel 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jeopardy! is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, the game show is considered the top-rated quiz show on television. The show’s host position is currently shared between former contestant Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Family's Jared Dillingham speaks with a relocated Ukrainian family in Poland.
Arizona volunteers resettle Ukrainian refugees in Poland
The pile of railroad ties that caught fire Wednesday night was still smoking Thursday morning.
Massive debris fire west of downtown Phoenix under investigation
It will be sunny and a bit warmer today, with a high of 96 degrees expected this afternoon in...
FORECAST: Warming up on the way to 100 tomorrow in Phoenix, ozone an issue today
Jessica Contreras’ son Hartford is six months old.
Phoenix mother turns to social media as baby formula shortage grows