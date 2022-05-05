Chandler mortgage lender to compete on Jeopardy! tonight

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler man is set to compete on the famous quiz show tonight! T. J. Lovejoy, who is a mortgage lender in the Valley, can be seen on the popular game show tonight on Channel 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Jeopardy! is in its 38th season in syndication. With a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers, the game show is considered the top-rated quiz show on television. The show’s host position is currently shared between former contestant Ken Jennings and Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in 2020.

