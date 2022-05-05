Arizona Restaurant Week’s Spring dates and lineup released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Mark your calendars! The Arizona Restaurant Association has released the dates for its annual Spring Arizona Restaurant Week at participating eateries. From Friday, May 20, through Sunday, May 29, Arizona foodies can visit participating dining establishments that will be serving three-course prix fixe menus throughout the state! The ten days of culinary deals serve as a great time for chefs around the state to showcase their talent and for people to explore the depth of Arizona’s flourishing restaurant scene. Plus, it gives diners great opportunities to try new meals and menus for a great deal! During the event, participating restaurants will offer three-course curated menus for either $33, $44, or $55 per person or couple in some instances.

“As our industry continues to navigate labor shortages, cost increases, and limited supplies, we still aim to present our state’s dining community with the most delicious way to explore our culinary scene,” said Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri. “With dine-in and take-out options and a variety of dining choices including high-end and independently owned best-kept secrets, we encourage diners to use Arizona Restaurant Week as an opportunity to support the industry while enjoying an incredible meal.”

These special meals are dishes not typically featured on these restaurants’ menus, highlighting their chefs’ ability to think outside the box and utilize seasonal items to deliver something new and delicious to guests. The below list includes several new or returning restaurants participating in this year’s Spring Arizona Restaurant Week. As of May 5th, there are 122 restaurants participating statewide. As new restaurants are added, the Arizona Restaurant Association’s website will be updated to reflect the most comprehensive list:

Ajo Al’s

Alexis Grill

Arrowhead Grill

Barrio Queen

Buck & Rider

Campo Italian Bistro & Bar

Chelsea’s Kitchen

Christos Ristorante

Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery

Dust Cutter

Fabio on Fire

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Hearth 61

Indian Delhi Place

Isabels Amor

Kona Grill

Lookout Tavern

Los Sombreros

MATCH Market & Bar

Mora Italian

Neighborly Public House

Paul Martin’s American Grill

Phoenix City Grille

Roaring Fork

Santé

STK Steakhouse

The Canal Club

The Gladly

The House Brasserie

The Italian Daughter

The Mexicano

Tomasos on Camelback

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

University Club of Phoenix

Urban Margarita

Wallys American Gastropub

Some restaurants will be offering wine pairings to accompany their menus for an additional cost. Takeout will also be available at participating locations. The Arizona Restaurant Association continues to welcome new or returning restaurants to participate in the annual culinary event. For restaurant owners interested in joining the foodie fun, view the association’s application process here.

