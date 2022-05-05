Apache Junction woman shot and killed; ex-boyfriend arrested in California

Your Life
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Apache Junction woman is dead after officers say her ex-boyfriend shot and killed her earlier this week. Police say Ulises A. Cruz Peraza left the state after the shooting but was arrested by U.S. Marshals in California on Thursday afternoon.

On Sunday, around 4 p.m., Apache Junction police received a 911 call from a woman, later identified as Maria Guadalupe Godinez Ramirez, saying she had been shot. Police say a dispatcher heard multiple gunshots while on the phone with Ramirez. Officers found Ramirez inside her car along Old West Highway, near Colt Road. She was taken to the hospital and later died from her injuries.

Police say the two were in a relationship, but Ramirez began to fear for her life and filed a restraining order against Peraza in December of last year. Apache Junction police and the U.S. Marshal’s Service tracked Peraza’s car down after it was seen leaving the shooting. Officers arrested Peraza on Thursday in Pico Rivera, a suburb of Los Angeles.

“The family is obviously devastated. They lost a daughter, a mother, and a sister. So we’re talking with family and trying to get them the resources they need. Our hearts do go out to the family,” said Lt. Daniel Saldana with the Apache Junction Police Department.

Police have not said what charges Peraza faces and are working on bringing him back to Arizona. The investigation is ongoing.

