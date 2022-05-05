3 On Your Side recovers $59K during month of April

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -3 On Your Side was happy to help Andrea Matsuoka. After all, the Internal Revenue Service insisted she was dead.

“You look alive and well,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper jokingly told Andrea. “Thank you. I feel alive and well,” she chuckled.

Unfortunately, Matsuoka says the IRS confused her Social Security Number with her deceased father’s information. As a result, Matsuoka was prevented from filing her federal taxes because she was considered dead. But with the help of 3 On Your Side and Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s office, the IRS fixed the problem in their database, allowing Matsuoka to file her taxes and even get a $1,700 tax refund.

“Well, it’s just crazy. How do you take taxes out of my paycheck and think I’m not alive,” Matsuoka said.

3 On Your Side also helped Joe Leduc. After suffering a stroke, he was airlifted to a hospital and later received a bill from the chopper company totaling more than $48,582, a bill his insurance didn’t cover. 3 On Your Side got involved, and we reached out to the chopper company. They told us if Leduc filled out some of their paperwork, his bill would be decreased significantly. Leduc filled out the documents, sent them back, and his staggering bill was eventually reduced to just $4,000. Leduc says he can’t thank 3 On Your Side enough.

“I think just having your exposure and everyone knowing Gary Harper, especially after sending in the paperwork. It’s just like a weight off our shoulders,” Leduc said.

And we can’t forget about Steve Smith. He purchased this Toyota through the popular car-buying website called Vroom. But unfortunately, Vroom made a mistake in paperwork, preventing Smith from being able to register and drive his car since December. However, after 3 On Your Side got involved, Vroom agreed to take back the Toyota and returned $7,000 to Smith that he made in a down payment and monthly car payments.

“Man, you guys, are Class A,” Smith said. “I really appreciate what you did, and you did a great job helping me out, man.”

April was a pretty good month because we saved or recovered $59,552 for our viewers. And this year is really going strong because so far, it amounts to $328,068.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.