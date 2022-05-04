Troopers find fentanyl pills inside unicorn backpack during traffic stop on I-17

CORDES LAKE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers made an interesting discovery after pulling over two men on Interstate 17 north of Cordes Junction. Troopers found over 37 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden inside a unicorn backpack.

According to DPS, on April 27, a trooper pulled over a Dodge Challenger going north on I-17. After pulling over the two men, DPS says the trooper suspected criminal activity. The trooper used a narcotics K-9, which led to the discovery of 37.5 pounds of fentanyl pills, one gram of cocaine, and a loaded AK-47-style pistol hidden inside the car. Ziploc bags of fentanyl pills were stuffed inside the bright, fuzzy backpack.

Troopers arrested the driver, 22-year-old Ray Rodriguez, and the passenger, 22-year-old Nathan Perez. Both men were booked into the Yavapai County Jail on several charges, including possession, transportation, and sale of a narcotic drug. Troopers say both men were also charged with misconduct involving weapons since they were both prohibited possessors.

