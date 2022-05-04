Suspect, 2 others hurt in crash during Chandler police chase

Your Life
Police say the suspect ran a red light.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man who was allegedly running from Chandler police and two others are in the hospital after a chase in which the suspect hit two patrol vehicles and then two other cars.

According to the Chandler Police Department, the pursuit started when the unidentified suspect hit a pair of patrol vehicles during an investigation. No officers were injured, according to Sgt. Jason McClimans.

Police say the suspect ran a red light near Price and Warner roads and hit two vehicles. Two people were hurt; McClimans said their injuries were not life-threatening.

Officers arrested the suspect, who also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

