Rep. Andy Biggs rejects request to testify in Jan. 6 riot investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) — Rep. Andy Biggs is one of three GOP congressmen who told the Jan. 6 committee he won’t be voluntarily testifying. The panel sent its questions to Biggs, Rep. Ronny Jackson from Texas and Rep. Mo Brooks from Alabama for voluntary testimony and all three rejected them. Biggs claims the panel misquotes people and calls the committee “problematic.” “So I view it as an illegitimate committee, and I also view them as being untrustworthy,” said Biggs on Tuesday.

He added it’s unprecedented that a committee demand members of Congress to come in and testify. “It’s an overly-broad witch hunt, in my opinion,” Biggs said.

He denies he did anything illegal on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol when riots broke out and doesn’t have regrets. “I didn’t do anything on Jan. 6 except for going to the floor of the House and prepare to go to the floor of the House and following statutory processes engaged in making my case on why electors shouldn’t be set. And 141 Republicans joined me,” Biggs said.

The nine-member panel is asking for the members of Congress to testify about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with then-President Trump as he sought to challenge his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

Biggs was a former chair of the ultra-right House Freedom Caucus and is accused of being with a group of Republicans who brainstormed ways to keep former President Donald Trump in power. Biggs is also accused of encouraging protesters to come to Washington on Jan. 6 as well as persuading state legislators and officials that the election was stolen.

