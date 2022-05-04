Phoenix Bakery donates more than 130,000 cupcakes to teachers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One Phoenix bakery is celebrating educators week during Teacher Appreciation Week by doing something pretty sweet and Something Good!

For the fourth year, Vanessa Jarmagin, owner of Sugar and Lace Bakery, is donating cupcakes. But it’s more than just giving a teacher one free cupcake this week. She offered teachers any amount, within reason, for their class or school.

So in all, they are giving away more than 130,000 cupcakes this week! Jarmagin wrote a message to teachers on Sugar and Lace Bakery’s Facebook page: “Thank you for all that you do. I love you guys beyond words. You guys are amazing!”

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood or email me at trafols@azfamily.com

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.