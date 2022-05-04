Phoenix area’s first triple digits of the year on the way

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Clear skies and fairly light winds are expected in the Valley today, with morning temperatures in the 60s warming to the low 90s this afternoon.

High pressure building across our region over the next few days will bring a big warmup and continued dry weather. Look for our first triple digits of the year Friday and Saturday.

Over the weekend, a weather pattern shift begins to take shape. As a trough of low pressure drops south from the northwest, winds will pick up. Look for breezy conditions Saturday, with stronger winds across Arizona on Sunday. The approach of this low pressure system will also bring a big cooldown early next week. Afternoon temperatures will drop back to the 90s on Sunday and down to the 80s by next Monday and Tuesday.

At this point, rain looks very unlikely for Arizona as most of the moisture will likely stay to the north of our state.

