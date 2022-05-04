Love Skin Holistic Medical Spa in Tempe is all about TLC for your skin

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Diana J. Rieger is a licensed cosmetologist, the owner of Love Skin Holistic Medical Spa in Tempe, and the creator of Love Skin Botanicals. When Diana moved from Missouri to Arizona, she tried everything to soothe her itchy and dry skin. Her cystic acne and hyperpigmentation flared in our arid climate and her love of the spa industry drove her to make a life change to holistic aesthetics.

Diana was obsessed with creating a line of skincare that was clean, medical-grade, and made with non-irritating ingredients.

Arizona's arid climate did a number on Diana's skin, so she developed her own products. (Arizona's Family)

She specializes in holistic skin rejuvenation, non-surgical anti-aging treatments, no-needle filler injections, laser skin tightening, skin tag removal/irregularity treatment, LED photo-pulsation therapy, acne treatment, and scar reduction using cutting edge PRP Micro-Needling therapy.

Love Skin Holistic Medical Spa prides itself on treating each patient as a person -- from the inside out -- as their team of naturopathic and holistic practitioners work together to create personalized treatments and home care protocols.

