LIVE VIDEO: Supporters of Roe v. Wade protest, marching at the Arizona Capitol

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Arizona Capitol in downtown Phoenix on Tuesday to show their support for Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. A group called Radical Women Phoenix planned the protest and posted about the rally on its Instagram. After several speakers got the group riled up, they took to the streets and started marching north on the sidewalk. “‘Ho ho, hey hey, Roe v. Wade is here to stay!’ some of them shouted. Others chanted, “Hell no, Roe can’t go!” and “my body my choice!”

The group headed north of 17th Avenue with Department of Public Safety troopers helping with traffic. Everyone stayed on the sidewalk as they marched. “Abortion is a human right” and “abortion is health care” are some of what the signs said. The marchers then headed west on Van Buren Street before going south on 19th Avenue, making a loop around the state capitol area.

The protest was in response to an early draft leaked to POLITICO from the U.S. Supreme Court which showed the high court would strike the historic case. The draft was written by Justice Samuel Alito. The court’s public affairs office confirmed the document published by Politico is “authentic,” but stressed that “it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.