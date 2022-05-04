Idaho burger joint, Sid’s Garage, to open first Arizona location in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For those familiar with the northwestern state’s beloved burger concept, Sid’s Garage is putting the proverbial pedal to the medal with its Arizona debut at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix later this month. The burger joint, known for its high-energy rock ‘n roll vibes, is bringing its creative and beasty burgers, award-winning cocktails, and thoroughly crafted colossal shakes to Arizona for its first location outside of Idaho with a grand opening on May 15th.

The Sid’s Garage motto is “leave boring at the door,” and is used to describe the experience people can expect at the eatery. Gear up for an industrial/steampunk interior vibe, with gaming options, private dining, and a large patio. Aside from the party rock atmosphere, the sizeable burgers and tantalizing menu options should be eye-catching enough to lure in those rumbling bellies!

Various food items at Sid's Garage, which is set to debut its first Arizona location in north Phoenix on May 15. (Courtesy: Sid's Garage)

Grab some napkins or roll up your sleeves, because Sid’s Garage burgers mean business. For example, the Boss Hog Burger consists of a half-pound Wagyu and Black Angus Snake River Farm beef patty, 48-hour roasted pork belly, onion rings, and a scratch-made sriracha-bourbon sauce. Good luck tackling that beast! And who doesn’t love a good presentation? Sid’s version of Bacon and Eggs features four pieces of candied bacon suspended above two flash-fried deviled eggs with a honey mustard dipping reduction sauce. There’s also the Nashville Hot Chicken, the Godzilla, Jekyll & Hyde, and Maui Wowie burgers to name a few more! Other notable food items include the crispy tots (pictured above on the right with the fried egg addition), tempura green beans, and loco fries.

Now let’s talk shakes! These massive and colorful drinks certainly have that ‘pop’ factor, and there’s plenty of decadent flavor creativity to choose from. Some cult classics among the Sid’s Garage following are the Velvet Revolver (booze-infused), which includes vodka, tyku, line, muddled cucumber, and sriracha. Another is the 420 Shake, which has crumbled Oreo, vanilla ice cream with a buttercream rimmed glass, and a huge dark chocolate ice cream sandwich. Sid’s Garage enthusiasts also rave over the Fat Elvis, a shake that has a peanut butter rim, includes raspberry jam, vanilla bean ice cream, crunch berries, and a full-size strawberry shortcake bar!

Shakes at Sid's Garage, which is set to open in Phoenix on May 15th. (Courtesy: Sid's Garage)

The north Phoenix location can be found just north of the Loop 101 and east of Tatum Boulevard in the Desert Ridge Marketplace, next to Yard House and the AMC movie theaters. This will be the burger joint’s third location, owned and managed by Will and Nicole Primavera. The restaurant will be open Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m, and will be open on Friday/Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. For more information on Sid’s Garage, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.