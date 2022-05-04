Cinco de Mayo warm up amid High Pollution Advisory

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -High pressure is strengthening over the Southwest as sunny skies prevail on this first Wednesday in May. Look for clear skies and lows in the mid 60′s. It will be sunny and warmer for Cinco de Mayo, with highs in the upper 90′s. Unfortunately, with this ridge, high pollution is again a concern. There is a High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa and Pinal counties all day Thursday for unhealthy ozone levels. Please limit your outdoor activity if you have sensitive breathing issues. You can help reduce pollution by carpooling, not using leaf blowers or lawnmowers, and refueling your car after 4 p.m.

Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. (First Alert Weather Team)

How to reduce ground level ozone. (First Alert Weather Team)

Look for our first 100-degree day on Friday and again in the Valley for another day on Saturday. Our average first 100-degree day in the past 30 years is May 2nd, so we will be a bit past that mark. Overnight lows are in the mid to upper 60′s. Mother’s Day looks to be breezy and somewhat cooler, with highs only in the mid to lower 90′s. The winds will start to come up as a rather large trough of low pressure starts to bear down on our forecast area.

At the beginning of next week, highs in the 80′s will be common as the jetstream dips farther south and several dry disturbances slip past to our north. Winds will be breezy across the Valley, and windy conditions will make for another round of possible dangerous fire conditions.

