Cardinals to play 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a 9-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/David Richard)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals will be heading south of the border this season. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Cardinals will face the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Monday Night Football on Nov. 21. The Week 11 matchup will kick off from Estadio Azteca at 6:15 p.m. Arizona time.

This will be the second time the NFC West rivals have played in Mexico. The teams squared off in 2005 in the first NFL regular-season game played outside the United States. Over 100,000 people attended Arizona’s 31-14 win.

[RELATED: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins facing 6-game suspension]

The NFL has placed a recent emphasis on international games as part of their expansion to a 17-game schedule. The team will be required to play internationally on a rotating basis. This year’s slate features four other international games: Munich will host one game while London will feature three. November’s game will be a designated home game for the Cardinals, meaning they will host eight games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Tickets for the Cardinals’ game in Mexico City will be available in August. More information can be found at www.azcardinals.com/intlgame

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

