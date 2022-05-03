Winds tapering off while Phoenix heads toward that first 100 for 2022

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A windy day for portions of northern Arizona on Tuesday with peak wind gusts in the 40 mile an hour range. A strong, dry cold front pushed through northeast Arizona on Tuesday, bringing another windy day to the state. A red Flag Warning was in effect for much of the day. Winslow had a peak wind gust of 46 miles an hour and Flagstaff and Window Rock both gusted to 44. In the Valley, a breezy afternoon will give way to a rather quiet and mild night with low temps Wednesday morning in the upper-60s.

As the front pushes out of the state it will be replaced by a strong ridge of high pressure. That should result in our first 100-degree readings of the year on Friday and/or Saturday. The average first 100 is May 2, so we’re getting there a few days late this year. Last year, we got to 100 for the first time on May 5.

Wednesday will still feature temperatures below average with a forecast high in the low 90s. We’ll hit the mid-90s on Thursday then 100 degrees on Friday and Saturday. We will see some cooler air in time for Mother’s Day with forecast highs backing down into the 90s. By the middle of next week, we’ll be in the mid-80s.

