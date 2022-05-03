Wind returns to Arizona today

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a mild morning to start your Tuesday in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 60s and 70s as you get out the door.

We will see temps hold steady this afternoon, with highs hovering in the low 90s. Our high of 92 degrees later today is a couple of degrees above average for this time of the year.

The wind is back in the state today. Plan on breezy conditions in the low desert and windy conditions in Northern Arizona. We have a Red Flag Warning today in Northern and Northeast Arizona for Tuesday. We could see gusts up to 45 mph later today. If a fire does start, it could spread quickly. Please use caution today when outside. The wind will relax a little for Wednesday as our trough pushes to the east.

Then it is off to the races to 100 in Phoenix. High pressure will strengthen by the end of the week and bring the first 100-degree day to Phoenix.

Don’t worry, if you miss the first one, we have about 110 more to go!

If you are looking for rain, you are out of luck. We will be dry for at least the next seven days in Phoenix. May is our second driest month behind June.

Have a great day!

