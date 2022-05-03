Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Wind returns to Arizona today

Look for sunny skies and warmer temperatures as high pressure slowly builds in from the west.
By Ian Schwartz
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:22 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan on a mild morning to start your Tuesday in Phoenix. Temps will be in the 60s and 70s as you get out the door.

We will see temps hold steady this afternoon, with highs hovering in the low 90s. Our high of 92 degrees later today is a couple of degrees above average for this time of the year.

The wind is back in the state today. Plan on breezy conditions in the low desert and windy conditions in Northern Arizona. We have a Red Flag Warning today in Northern and Northeast Arizona for Tuesday. We could see gusts up to 45 mph later today. If a fire does start, it could spread quickly. Please use caution today when outside. The wind will relax a little for Wednesday as our trough pushes to the east.

Then it is off to the races to 100 in Phoenix. High pressure will strengthen by the end of the week and bring the first 100-degree day to Phoenix.

Don’t worry, if you miss the first one, we have about 110 more to go!

If you are looking for rain, you are out of luck. We will be dry for at least the next seven days in Phoenix. May is our second driest month behind June.

Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We will see temps hold steady this afternoon with highs hovering in the low 90s.
FORECAST: Wind returns to Arizona today; 100 on the way for Phoenix
We expect triple digits by Friday which will be a few days past our 30-year average.
FORECAST: First 100-degree day of the year expected this week
We expect triple digits by Friday which will be a few days past our 30-year average.
Breezy Tuesday, red flag warnings up north
FORECAST: First triple-digit days of 2022 to bake Phoenix this week