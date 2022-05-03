Video captures large-scale brawl break out at Tucson High School
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A huge fight at Tucson High led to a short lockdown Tuesday, according to KOLD News 13. Several videos posted on Twitter show a crowd of people fighting on campus.
Tucson Police have not yet commented on the situation, according to KOLD. Tucson Unified School District oversees Tucson high released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:
