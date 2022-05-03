Video captures large-scale brawl break out at Tucson High School

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A huge fight at Tucson High led to a short lockdown Tuesday, according to KOLD News 13. Several videos posted on Twitter show a crowd of people fighting on campus.

Tucson Police have not yet commented on the situation, according to KOLD. Tucson Unified School District oversees Tucson high released the following statement Tuesday afternoon:

The school is currently in a safety protocol due to an incident on campus. Tucson Police Department and TUSD School Safety immediately responded and will remain on campus for the remainder of the day to ensure there are no additional issues. All students and staff are safe and the campus should return to its regular class schedule within the hour.

