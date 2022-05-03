Surprise Squad celebrates hard-working Phoenix teachers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s Teacher Appreciation Week, so the Arizona’s Family Surprise Squad wanted to personally thank some local teachers dedicated to educating children in the community. 3TV’s Javier Soto went to Solano Elementary School in Phoenix to surprise the staff.

“We should appreciate our teachers all the time,” Soto said as he stood outside one of the fourth-grade classrooms. “But we have a designated week to make sure they know they’re appreciated. We’re going to meet Ms. Schrey.”

Soto opened the door and walked inside. “Ms. Schrey? Javier Soto with News Channel 3 and Arizona’s Family. We are part of the Surprise Squad.”

“I’m surprised,” Ms. Schrey smiled as all the kids turned to look at Soto walking up to their teacher.

“We want to first and foremost give you these flowers,” Soto said as he handed her a bouquet. “This is Teacher Appreciation Week, and we just want you to know that you are extremely appreciated.”

“Thank you. I appreciated that a lot. Thank you, guys. This means a lot.”

“It’s amazing because I was just speaking with your principal, and the way she described you, she says, ‘She’s confident; she’s full of life; she brings so much to this school here at Solano Elementary,’ and she talked about how you were able to help these kids transition from when they were online to now being in person and how you did it so easily.”

“It takes a lot, obviously, from the teachers,” Schrey explained. “But I also think it takes a lot from the kids, as well. We don’t give these kids enough credit.”

“What drives you every day to come in here and make a difference in all these kids’ lives?” Soto asked.

“Honestly, the smiles and the laughter,” she answered. “We have a lot of smiles and laughter every single day. As tired as I am every single day, coming in and seeing their faces every day makes it worth it for me.”

“This is a fourth-grade class,” Soto said. “They’re kind of transitioning right now. You know, in fourth grade, they want to be adults, but they’re still kids. They want to find their own identity. What’s most important to instill in them before they move forward?”

“I think just keeping a growth mindset, not saying that you can’t do something until you’re able to try and work at it and really succeed and keep that positive attitude throughout.”

“What got you into teaching?”

“I know there’s a great need for it here in Arizona, and I come from a family of educators, so it was kind of a natural fit for me,” Schrey said.

“So, we would like to make a difference, not only for you, but for all the teachers here at Solano,” Soto said. “That’s where our sponsors at Valley Toyota Dealers stepped in, and we are buying lunch for all the teachers here at Solano Elementary. What’s on the menu? What would you like?”

“Oh, I don’t know,” Schrey replied. “This is on the spot. Pizza probably is good for everybody.”

“What about Tuesday? It’s Taco Tuesday. Do you know how many tacos you can buy with $1,000?”

“What’s the math, kids, on that?” she asked her class with a smile.

“Happy Teacher Appreciation Week. Thank you for your hard work. A round of applause, kids. Give it up for Ms. Schrey and Solano Elementary,” Soto said with a smile as the class erupted with cheers and clapping.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.