Sedona Police asks community’s help to find shoplifter

A woman was found on video surveillance footage shoplifting several pieces of jewelry in Sedona.
A woman was found on video surveillance footage shoplifting several pieces of jewelry in Sedona.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sedona police are asking for the public’s help to find a shoplifter who stole several pieces of jewelry last Monday. Video surveillance shows a Black woman with blonde braided hair around 2:30 p.m. taking several pieces of jewelry out of the Center for the New Age shop.

Sedona police looking for a woman who shoplifted several jewelry items last Monday afternoon.
Sedona police looking for a woman who shoplifted several jewelry items last Monday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer C. Beers #972 at cbeers@sedonaaz.gov or at 928-282-3100. They ask if you see this woman, do not attempt to contact them or detain them.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

