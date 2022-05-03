Sedona Police asks community’s help to find shoplifter

SEDONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sedona police are asking for the public’s help to find a shoplifter who stole several pieces of jewelry last Monday. Video surveillance shows a Black woman with blonde braided hair around 2:30 p.m. taking several pieces of jewelry out of the Center for the New Age shop.

Sedona police looking for a woman who shoplifted several jewelry items last Monday afternoon. (Arizona's Family)

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Officer C. Beers #972 at cbeers@sedonaaz.gov or at 928-282-3100. They ask if you see this woman, do not attempt to contact them or detain them.

