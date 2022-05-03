Rural Metro firefighter EMT saves newborn preemie

GILBERT (3TV/CBS 5) - Our first responders go above and beyond every day. A Rural Metro firefighter and EMT did just that when he helped save a newborn, and that is Something Good.

EMT Zach Dayton was at Banner Gateway Hospital attending to a patient and finishing up paperwork when suddenly, someone started frantically banging on the door to the Emergency Department. Dayton went to help. The woman kept yelling, “Baby!” as she led him to the parking lot. Inside a car, Dayton found a recently delivered premature baby who wasn’t breathing. His training kicked in. Dayton stimulated the baby, trying to revive them, and performed CPR -- while running back to the ER.

It turns out the baby came into the world nine weeks early. But because of this hero’s quick actions, Rural Metro says both baby and mom are OK. On their Facebook page, Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona wrote, “Thank you Zack for your skilled response and decisive actions!”

Is Something Good happening in your neighborhood or community? We’d love to hear from you! Go to www.azfamily.com/goto/somethinggood or email me at trafols@azfamily.com.

We want to recognize these hero’s! While attending to a patient at Banner Gateway, EMT Zack Dayton was finishing... Posted by Rural Metro Fire Central Arizona on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.