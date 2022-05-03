Your Life
Report: About 6M adults identify as Afro Latino in the US

FILE -A giant Dominican flag is hoisted by marchers during the Dominican Day Parade," Sunday...
FILE -A giant Dominican flag is hoisted by marchers during the Dominican Day Parade," Sunday Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. A new report released Monday, May 2, 2022 by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)(Bebeto Matthews | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - A new report by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S.

Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots, or racial background. Pew Research Center released its latest report on Afro Latino identity on Monday. The results further reveal the multiple dimensions of Latino identity.

