Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Police looking for suspect after Anthem man shot while recording car drifting video

The man captured the shooting on video.
The man captured the shooting on video.(Arizona's Family)
By David Caltabiano
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Anthem man is recovering from injuries after being shot while recording his friend drifting in a dead-end outside of a gated community near I-17 and Dove Valley Road. It happened on Friday night just before midnight. The shooting was caught on camera, and the aftermath of the bullet hitting his leg. Phoenix police are now looking for the shooter.

“I heard a pop, a loud pop, and immediately felt a sharp pain in my leg, and honestly, at first, I kind of knew I got shot, but I kind of thought his tire blew or something, and it hit me in the leg; I looked down, and I saw a lot of blood,” said the victim who did not want to be identified. “No one came out; no one pointed a flashlight at us; no one told us to leave.”

The victim told Arizona’s Family the bullet hit his femoral artery; luckily, his friend drove him to the emergency room just two minutes down the road. “I lost a lot of blood because before I even got to the ER, I started passing out; I was going blind,” said the victim. The victim’s father is still shocked by the shooting. “Who thinks someone is going to pick up a gun and shoot your kid?” said Brad. “Wasn’t on anybody’s property, he wasn’t...just got shot.”

The victim believes he got shot because he was recording his friend sliding his car outside of the gated community. “I think it was because we were being loud,” said the victim. Now, he hopes police find the shooter. “The fact that he no issue shooting at me for doing something so little, I don’t think he’d have a problem shooting at anyone else.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams set to retire
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams set to retire
It takes only about a minute for a thief to steal a catalytic converter.
CARFAX lists the top vehicles targeted for catalytic converter thefts
Tucson High
Video captures large-scale brawl break out at Tucson High School
The Arizona Supreme Court issued a warrant of execution for Frank Atwood on Tuesday.
Arizona Supreme Court issues execution date for second death row inmate