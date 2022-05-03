Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to retire this summer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams plans to retire this summer, according to a tweet by the Phoenix Police Department.

“After much prayer and consideration and in consultation with my family and city leadership, I have decided to make a change,” the tweet from the Phoenix Police Department reads. “There is never a perfect time to transition but the time feels right for me now to step aside. Just like when I felt called to do this job, I also feel called right now to go in a new direction, allowing me the rare opportunity to prioritize family and explore future endeavors.”

Williams has been in law enforcement for more than three decades, starting her career as a patrol officer in Phoenix in 1989. She moved to Oxnard, California to head up the department there in 2011, and then returned to Phoenix to take over the police department in 2016.

“Chief Williams has devoted her professional career to the city she loves,” City Manager Jeff Barton said in a news release. “Her passion for this community, her leadership through challenging times and her commitment to reforming and evolving the Phoenix Police Department will be missed as she makes this decision to retire.”

Williams outlined some of her achievements while serving as the city’s top cop in a statement posted on the City of Phoenix website. At the top of the list were implementing body-worn cameras for officers patrolling our streets and documenting every time an officer pointed their weapon at somebody. She also noted the updating of policies and procedures “to mirror the changing expectations and demands of the community” and increased transparency with the public.

Williams did not set a specific date for her last day, saying only that it “will be sometime this summer.” She also did not elaborate on her plans for the future.

“All of that comes later,” she wrote in her statement. “I am proud to have paved the way for this department to move forward in a positive manner while at the same time opening the door for the next Chief to enter.”

↗ Read Williams’ full statement

“On behalf of the men and women of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, we thank Chief Jeri Williams for her commitment and service to the Phoenix Police Department,” Darrel Kriplean, the president of the Phoenix Law Enforcement Association, said in a statement sent to Arizona’s Family. “As a 33-year law enforcement veteran, Chief Williams has devoted her life to protecting our community. We wish her the best in her retirement and look forward to working with city leadership during this transition.”

Arizona’s Family will update this story as we find out more.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.