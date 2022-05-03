Phoenix lost luggage delivery driver accused of stealing nearly $10K in ski gear

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ben Edson said he flew into Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in February after a trip to Colorado. “We went to Telluride on a family trip to go skiing. We had a great trip,” he said.

But his family’s getaway turned into a headache as soon as he landed. “American Airlines lost our luggage and sent it to the wrong location, Edson said. “Obviously, we put in a claim, and they told us it would take about a day to get there.”

He said he had nearly $10,000 worth of gear inside his bag. And without it, Edson and his family were forced to cancel other upcoming trips. “It’s been really frustrating because we had over $10,000 of ski gear, and we’re pretty avid skiers; we go a couple times a year,” Edson said.

It’s a rare occurrence, but according to last year’s air travel consumer report, American Airlines alone lost or damaged more than 43,000 bags. That’s nearly 8 per every 1,000. According to that same report, American Airlines is most likely to misplace your luggage compared to other airlines.

American states they will deliver any lost luggage straight to their customers if they misplace luggage. American Airlines used the company “Roadie” to deliver Edson’s luggage, but he says it never made it to him. “American Airlines gave the same the same driver three different people’s stuff. So he stole all of it,” he said.

After months of filing claims with the airline and even filing a report with Phoenix police, Edson found out last week the driver accused of stealing his stuff was arrested. Phoenix police say that man is Steven McClendon. “They think he sold it because they didn’t find it on him,” he shared.

Edson says American Airlines reimbursed him $5,000, but he says that, unfortunately, does not come close to the cost of replacing his family’s custom gear.

American Airlines sent Arizona’s Family this statement: “We strive to ensure that every customer’s checked luggage arrives at its intended destination as scheduled and apologize for Mr. Edson’s experience. We have been in contact with Mr. Edson and processed his lost baggage claim in accordance with American’s Conditions of Carriage.”

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.