New safety measures being added along train tracks at busy Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix, the Arizona Corporation Commission, and BNSF Railroad company are working together to make some major safety improvements along Grand Avenue. This comes after multiple people have been killed by trains passing through the area, as well as a list of accidents involving vehicles.

A new project will bring new safety features to the area of 27th Avenue and Thomas to ensure safety for drivers and pedestrians. Grand Avenue is a highly trafficked area with railroad tracks running alongside it. In February, a mother of six was hit and killed by a train on 27th Avenue and Thomas.

Months before that, another person was hit and killed in the same intersection. Now, safety measures will be added to the busy area. An Arizona Family news crew went out to 35th Avenue and Indian School to get an idea of what the new changes will look like. Already, new safety features have been installed in the area. The project will add gates, new curbs, and ramps that will be ADA accessible.

Sidewalks will be fixed, new signage, and flashing lights will also be added to the area. The ACC is responsible for railroad safety. Jason Pike, the Senior Grade Crossing Inspector with the ACC says the project has been years in the making.

“It’s time to get it done,” Pike said. “We deal with incidents at the train tracks involving trains on a weekly basis. This crossing [at 27th Ave and Thomas] has been very high on the list of incidents, of train and vehicle-related incidents for a long time.”

According to a report from the Federal Railroad Administration, several crossings along Grand Avenue are among the most dangerous in the country. “We are hoping that number will go down. We expect it to go down,” Pike said.

There are dozens of schools within a mile from the crossing on 27th Avenue and Thomas so the goal is to improve safety for those who may be walking home from school as well. Construction is anticipated to begin at the end of 2022.

