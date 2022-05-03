More communities being allowed back as containment on Crooks Fire grows

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — More homeowners will soon be allowed to return as firefighters gain more ground against the Crooks Fire burning south of Prescott. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said several communities will be reopening on Wednesday. So, people who live in the areas of Lookout Mountain, Forest Service Road 261 (aka Poland Road), Tall Pines Road, Golden Eagle Road, Short Pines Road, and Senator Highway can go back to their homes starting at 9 a.m. They’ll have to show paperwork to deputies that they live there. At 3 p.m., the areas will be open to everyone.

If homeowners see their houses were damaged, they can call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. The Crooks Fire has burned 9,402 acres and is 83% contained since it started on April 18. Nearly 800 firefighters are still working to contain the fire. For more information on the Crooks Fire area closures, clip/tap here.

