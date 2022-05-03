Man who was arrested after leading officers on pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix identified

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix Friday afternoon has been identified by police.

According to court documents, bystanders told police Brandon Smith, 30, was passed out in his car on Friday around 1:30 p.m. near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads. Several people tried to wake Smith up by banging on his car windows, but he didn’t wake up. When officers arrived, they saw Smith had a gun and knife, so they pinned their patrol cars to the front and back of Smith’s car to prevent him from driving away, court paperwork states.

Police stopped traffic to attempt to get Smith out of the car. According to court documents, police asked him to put the vehicle in park when Smith started ramming his car into the patrol vehicles. Court paperwork states officers attempted to stop Smith, but he got his car out between the pinned patrol cars and started driving. When more officers tried to pull him over, he turned left onto E. Rose Garden Lane and kept driving. The Phoenix police helicopter started following him from there, and he was soon stopped near 48th Street and Broadway Road in Phoenix.

According to court documents, after police used a grappler to stop his car, Smith began hanging onto the car’s sunroof and kicking at officers. Once a K-9 went inside the car, he got out of the vehicle and was arrested. He was treated for the injuries he got during the incident.

A white, crystal-like substance, two blue pills marked as M30s, and a gun were found inside the car. Court documents say he has had multiple felony convictions such as narcotic drug violations, aggravated driving under the influence, and dangerous drug possession. He’s now been charged with unlawful flight from the law, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession and use of a weapon in drug offense, dangerous drug possession and use, narcotic drug possession and use, resisting arrest, and two counts of criminal damage and defacement.

