Idaho prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow

FREMONT COUNTY, IDAHO (3TV/CBS 5) – Lori Vallow, the Valley mom accused of murdering her two children, could face the death penalty. According to court documents filed Monday, the Fremont County Prosecutor’s Office declared its intent to seek the death penalty if a jury convicts Vallow.

Less than a month ago, a judge ruled Vallow, who used to live in Chandler, competent to stand tried and lifted the stay on the case, allowing it to move forward. Arraigned on April 19, Vallow refused to enter a plea to charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her husband’s previous wife. Her lawyer pleaded not guilty on her behalf. Vallow’s trial is scheduled to start on Oct. 11 and is expected to take a little more than two months.

True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - Chapter 11: Lori’s Competency

Vallow’s husband and codefendant, Chad Daybell, could also get the death penalty.

Vallow first made headlines when her kids, Tylee Ryan, 16, and J.J. Vallow, 7, vanished in September 2019. They were found buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s Idaho home in June 2020. Vallow and Daybell were not charged in the deaths of Tylee and JJ until May 2021 – more than a year after their bodies were found and identified.

Daybell pleaded guilty right away, but Vallow’s case was put on hold when she was deemed incompetent to stand trial. She received mental health treatment at an Idaho facility for ten months.

Vallow also faces charges here in Arizona in connection with the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.