Gilbert couple claims $473.1 million winning Powerball ticket

A Gilbert couple claimed the $473.1 million Powerball winning ticket on Friday.
A Gilbert couple claimed the $473.1 million Powerball winning ticket on Friday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A married couple from Gilbert are the state’s newest multi-millionaires after claiming the winning $473.1 million Powerball jackpot ticket on Friday. The couple chose a cash payment for a lump sum of $283.3 million. The couple has opted to remain anonymous after their win.

The winning ticket was sold last Tuesday at a QT near Gilbert and Warner roads and the drawing was announced the following night. The QT Gilbert location where the lucky ticket was sold will receive a $50K bonus from Arizona Lottery. The winning numbers were 11, 36, 61, 62, 68, with Powerball number 4. The Power Play was 2.

$473.1 million Powerball ticket sold in Gilbert

Arizona Lottery executive director Gregg Edgar congratulated the couple. “The Arizona Lottery is all about making dreams come true and doing good in our community. As the Powerball rolled over the past few weeks, we saw many winners from all over the state. We are thrilled for this winning couple who came forward to claim this historic jackpot, and we are even happier about how this big win will impact Arizona,” said Edgar in a statement.

