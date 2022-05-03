Driver in deadly downtown Phoenix crash last November arrested after fleeing state

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who crashed his car while street racing that killed his girlfriend in November in downtown Phoenix has been arrested, police say. Deantony Lamont Glinsey, 28, was found in Indiana and extradited back to Phoenix on Friday.

Court documents say Glinsey was racing a yellow mustang and a black sedan while speeding down Jefferson Street when he lost control of his Camaro and went onto the light rail tracks, crashing into a power pole near Seventh Street on Nov. 28. His girlfriend, Taylor Morrow, was thrown from the car. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Investigators say Glinsey was going 76 miles per hour while racing on Jefferson Street and 66 miles per hour at the time of impact. The Mustang was going 80 miles while the sedan was going 73 miles per hour. The road was under construction so the speed limit was 25 miles per hour.

One witness saw Glinsey leaving the crash site walking west on Jefferson Street, court documents say. However, he walked back to the crash and that “it looked like he was looking for someone,” the witness said. Police then detained Glinsey.

According to police, Glinsey told detectives that he was at the Monarch Club with Morrow when they had an argument. He said she took the keys to his Camaro and left him at the club. He claimed he got a phone call from a friend telling him that Morrow was in a crash so he walked to the crash site. However, police say phone logs show he didn’t get any calls around that time. Investigators said bloodwork showed Glinsey had a blood alcohol level of 0.089 and had THC cannabis in his system.

It’s unclear how Glinsey was found in Indiana but he was brought back to Phoenix. He was booked into jail on one count of second-degree murder.

