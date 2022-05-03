Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Cops: Body in barrel in Lake Mead was man who had been shot

This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top...
This photo taken Monday, April 25, 2022, by the Southern Nevada Water Authority shows the top of Lake Mead drinking water Intake No. 1 above the surface level of the Colorado River reservoir behind Hoover Dam.(Southern Nevada Water Authority via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police believe a body found inside a barrel on the newly exposed bottom of Lake Mead is that of a man who had been shot. Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer also said Tuesday that shoes worn by the man were manufactured in the middle and late 1970s, indicating that the killing likely occurred between the middle 1970s and early 1980s. The body has not been identified.

Body found inside barrel at a Las Vegas lake may have been there for decades

Police previously said the remains spotted Sunday by boaters probably dated from the 1980s. Drought has dropped the water level of Lake Mead on the Colorado River in southern Nevada and northern Arizona so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week.

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a Texas-style abortion ban on Tuesday that...
Oklahoma governor signs Texas-style ban on most abortions
Actor Johnny Depp waits for the jury to come in the courtroom after a break, at the Fairfax...
Depp trial: Psychologist testifies actor assaulted Heard
FILE - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks March 23, 2022, at the Capitol in...
Washington reaches $518M settlement with opioid distributors
A visitor found the largest diamond so far this year at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State...
‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’: Visitor finds 2.38-carat brown diamond at state park
FILE -A giant Dominican flag is hoisted by marchers during the Dominican Day Parade," Sunday...
Report: About 6M adults identify as Afro Latino in the US