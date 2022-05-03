Campfire restrictions implemented across Arizona to combat busy wildfire season

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- To combat a busy wildfire season, several agencies are implementing restrictions for campers across western, central, and northern Arizona trust lands. Starting May 5, several areas will have campfires, smoking, and target shooting restrictions.

Effective Thursday for several areas, campers cannot build or use a campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire except in a recreational site. Smoking is only allowed in an enclosed vehicle or building. The following areas will have restrictions on campfires and smoking:

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Phoenix and Colorado River Districts

Coconino, Kaibab [Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts], Prescott, Tonto, and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management related to state trust lands in Coconino County south of the Grand Canyon, Mohave, La Paz, Yavapai, Yuma, Maricopa, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Apache, and Navajo counties.

BLM Phoenix, Colorado River Districts, Prescott, and Tonto National Forests will also not allow recreational target shooting. Officials say it will only be allowed if people are hunting in accordance with state law.

Fireworks are not allowed on federal and state trust lands. Officials say pressurized liquids or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters that are able to shut off are allowed. If you use a portable stove, make sure the surrounding area doesn’t have grass or other fuels.

To prevent wildfires, you can take several proactive steps such as:

Never throw cigarettes out of car windows; use an ashtray instead.

Never park a vehicle over dry grass because the catalytic converter can ignite a fire.

Check your car for any dragging metal or chains from towed trailers.

For more information on wildfire prevention, visit wildlandfireaz.gov.

