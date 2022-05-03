Bliss ReBAR set to close after 12 years in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular gay bar located in the Roosevelt district of downtown Phoenix will close later this month. Owners of Bliss ReBAR posted on their social media pages that it will be shutting down on May 22. They say they couldn’t get a new deal done with their landlords. “We diligently tried to negotiate a new lease, but the new executor of the estate has different plans that unfortunately do not include us,” the post said. It’s unclear what closing events will be happening and if there will be a change of hours.

Anyone with a Bliss ReBAR gift card can still use it until May 22. “There are too many individual people to thank in this message, but to YOU ALL, the community, we thank you for your support, patronage, and love through the years,” the owners said.

Bliss ReBAR has been at the corner of Fourth and Garfield Streets for more than 12 years. The spot has a large patio and is known for its drag brunch and other LGBTQ-friendly events. Their signature cocktails have clever names like “Bye Felicia” and “Berry Manilow.” Their regular food menu consists of appetizers like nachos and wins plus burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

