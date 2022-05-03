Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Bliss ReBAR set to close after 12 years in downtown Phoenix

Bliss ReBAR announced it is shutting down.
Bliss ReBAR announced it is shutting down.(Facebook)
By David Baker
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A popular gay bar located in the Roosevelt district of downtown Phoenix will close later this month. Owners of Bliss ReBAR posted on their social media pages that it will be shutting down on May 22. They say they couldn’t get a new deal done with their landlords. “We diligently tried to negotiate a new lease, but the new executor of the estate has different plans that unfortunately do not include us,” the post said. It’s unclear what closing events will be happening and if there will be a change of hours.

Anyone with a Bliss ReBAR gift card can still use it until May 22. “There are too many individual people to thank in this message, but to YOU ALL, the community, we thank you for your support, patronage, and love through the years,” the owners said.

Bliss ReBAR has been at the corner of Fourth and Garfield Streets for more than 12 years. The spot has a large patio and is known for its drag brunch and other LGBTQ-friendly events. Their signature cocktails have clever names like “Bye Felicia” and “Berry Manilow.” Their regular food menu consists of appetizers like nachos and wins plus burgers, sandwiches, and salads.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boyce’s new order said Lori Vallow “is restored to competency and is fit to proceed” in the...
Idaho prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lori Vallow
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams will retire this summer, according to a statement Tuesday...
Phoenix PD Chief announces retirement
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams will retire this summer, according to a statement Tuesday...
Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams to retire this summer
Interstate highways with the most fatalities