Arizona lawmakers face ethics complaints, lawyer cites spite

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Arizona lawmakers face ethics complaints that one of their attorneys says were prompted by a bitter divorce that doesn’t even involve them. The complaints filed by Scottsdale resident Phillip Potter allege that Democratic Rep. Robert Meza engaged in fraud and public corruption schemes for the past decade and that Democratic Sen. Lisa Otondo helped cover up for Meza.

Meza’s lawyer, Tim Nelson, says Potter is just lashing out at anyone connected with his ex-wife. He says the complaints have no merit and have been rejected in court. The Senate Ethics Committee met Monday but voted not to take action on the Otondo complaint until a House ethics panel considers the Meza case. The House Ethics Committee hasn’t scheduled any hearings for the case.

