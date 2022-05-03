Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

Arizona lawmakers face ethics complaints, lawyer cites spite

Rep. Robert Meza, left, and Sen. Lisa Otondo, right.
Rep. Robert Meza, left, and Sen. Lisa Otondo, right.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:09 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — Two Arizona lawmakers face ethics complaints that one of their attorneys says were prompted by a bitter divorce that doesn’t even involve them. The complaints filed by Scottsdale resident Phillip Potter allege that Democratic Rep. Robert Meza engaged in fraud and public corruption schemes for the past decade and that Democratic Sen. Lisa Otondo helped cover up for Meza.

Meza’s lawyer, Tim Nelson, says Potter is just lashing out at anyone connected with his ex-wife. He says the complaints have no merit and have been rejected in court. The Senate Ethics Committee met Monday but voted not to take action on the Otondo complaint until a House ethics panel considers the Meza case. The House Ethics Committee hasn’t scheduled any hearings for the case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Attorney General candidate calling for Brnovich to resign after investigation
Kris Mayes, a candidate in the Democratic Party for Arizona Attorney General, speaks during a...
A.G. candidate calls on Brnovich to resign following details exposed during investigation
Lieberman insisted Friday the advertisement is not a political Hail Mary aimed at pumping life...
Arizona governor candidate Aaron Lieberman looking to boost campaign with new ad
Arizona attorney general using consumer fraud funds for political fights