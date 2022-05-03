Your Life
110° Day Contest
Field Trip Friday
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Thank You, Teachers
Silver Apple
Finding Forever
Advertisement

AP source: WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams’ floors

A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug...
A Moscow court has extended WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's detention in Russia on drug charges until May 19th.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - The WNBA will honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with a floor decal a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced publicly.

The decal will feature Griner’s initials “BG” and her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. ESPN first reported the news of the decal. Griner remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17. She has a hearing set for May 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) gives Los Angeles Rams safety Jordan...
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins suspended 6 games for using banned substance
The Arizona Coyotes played their final game at Gila River Arena in Glendale on Friday night.
Arizona Coyotes close out time at Gila River Arena in Glendale
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown walks off the field after an NFL football...
Cardinals pull off trade, add WR Marquise Brown from Ravens
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) goes to the basket between New Orleans Pelicans forward...
Chris Paul has perfect game, Suns advance with win over Pelicans