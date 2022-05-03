AP source: WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams’ floors

PHOENIX (AP) - The WNBA will honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with a floor decal a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because it hasn’t been announced publicly.

The decal will feature Griner’s initials “BG” and her No. 42. All 12 teams will have the decal on their home courts starting with the season opener Friday night. ESPN first reported the news of the decal. Griner remains in Russia after being detained following her arrival at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17. She has a hearing set for May 19.

