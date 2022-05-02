Your Life
Wounded man found in car outside West Phoenix nightclub

Police say the wounded man hit another car in the parking lot of the club.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are hoping surveillance video from a Phoenix nightclub will show the shooting that put a man in the hospital early Monday morning. Patrol officers in the area of 51st Avenue and McDowell Road reportedly heard gunshots at about 2:30 a.m. They found a wounded man in a car in the parking lot of Classico Phoenix Nightclub. He had crashed into another car in the lot.

Police say the unidentified man was in critical condition when he was taken to the hospital. It’s not clear if he was shot while in the car or before he got in.

Investigators are talking to witnesses as they work to figure out what happened. They have not released any information about the suspect in this shooting.

According to a woman who spoke with Arizona’s Family, the victim might have gotten into an argument inside the club and that might have spilled outside.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

