Warm week ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Look for sunny and warm weather with a high of 94 in the Valley today. Winds should stay light across the state.

Breezy weather returns tomorrow, along with an elevated fire threat in the high country. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday across parts of Northern and northeastern Arizona for strong winds coupled with low relative humidity. The wind there will be out of the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour, gusting to 40 miles per hour. Look for a breezy day with 10-15-mph winds tomorrow in the Valley.

High pressure slowly builds over our region for the second half of the week, leading to our warmest temperatures of the year so far. The deserts of the state, including Phoenix, will likely see our first triple-digit days of 2022 on Friday and Saturday.

Breezy weather returns over the weekend, with no rain expected for the next seven days.

