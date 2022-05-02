Volunteers from Arizona staffing refugee kitchen in Warsaw, Poland

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Volunteers from Arizona are helping to staff a makeshift kitchen, serving thousands of meals a day to Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

“I couldn’t sit at home watching the news anymore. I had the means, and the time to travel here, so I came to do whatever I could to help,” said Christian Heil of Chandler.

The 28-year-old personal trainer arrived in Poland in March without any solid plans or contacts. He quickly found various volunteer opportunities in and around the main train station in Warsaw. “I’m not a chef, but I handle everything from food prep to cleaning to running food,” he said.

A Polish chef left his normal kitchen to organize and operate the cafeteria operating inside a series of tents. It’s under the umbrella of the World Central Kitchen but is primarily run and funded by volunteers and donations. They serve between 5,000 and 15,000 meals a day in Warsaw and operate in other cities across Poland and Ukraine.

All of the work is done by volunteers. Another Arizonan, Jessica Hirshorn of Scottsdale, works as a supply runner. She stops in to see what food or kitchen items are needed and goes with another volunteer in a cargo van to stores to stock up.

“We’re going to buy a thousand cups today and other things they need more of. Healthy things like bananas and oranges for ‘go bags’ are on the list today,” she explained, writing a detailed list in a notebook.

Heil also works inside the train station, helping refugees with various challenges and needs, from documentation to housing to cell phones. “When I do go home, I’ll 100% value everything in my life. You see people with a suitcase, and that’s their life. I go home and have a home and pool and car, which are things I take for granted every day.”

He arrived more than a month ago with no plans to leave. “I might be here until the tents go down. My heart and soul are here,” he said.

